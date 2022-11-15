JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school.

The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15.

According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came running from a wooded area east of the school. He said the suspect did not display a weapon to the grandparent, but he threatened to use one.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Johnson said the suspect is described as a six-foot white male, mid-to late-thirties of age with a dark beard, wearing a gray Mississippi State hoodie, blue jeans and possibly no shoes driving a stolen 2009 Ford Explorer Limited with a copper color.

Campus Enforcement, Jackson police and Hinds County deputies are working to find the suspect.

Johnson said Campus Enforcement increased its presence at the school following the carjacking, and they will collaborate with Jackson police to increase patrols in the areas near the school.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact JPS Campus Enforcement at 601-960-8830 or Jackson police at 601-960-1234.