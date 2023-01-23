BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Get ready to dance under the Neon Moon! Brooks & Dunn is making their way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour is making a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday, May 19. Scotty McCreery will be there as well as the special guest.

The name of the band, Brooks & Dunn, comes from band members Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. According to their website, the band has 20 no. 1 hits, two Grammy Awards, and many awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. Since 1991, they have sold over 30 million albums.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.