JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) registered for re-election on Tuesday, January 3.

The governor said he’s proud of his record and hopes Mississippians are, too.

During his first term, the state flag was changed, and Mississippi saw the largest tax cuts in state hisotry.

In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Reeves hopes to continue his new pro-life agenda.

“In our state, being pro-life is not simply about being anti abortion. We have to be pro-life at every step of the way, and so, we want to continue to work to find ways to help moms and babies throughout Mississippi,” he said.

The governor said more medical residency programs need to be brought to the state.

Before his ascension to the governorship in 2019, Reeves served two terms as lieutenant governor and two terms as state treasurer.

Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election which will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices. Party primaries are scheduled for Aug. 8, and the general election on Nov. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.