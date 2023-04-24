GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Planned improvements at the Greene County Rural Events Center are on hold after Governor Tate Reeves vetoed state funds for the project.

The veto announcement came late Friday, April 21, on the last day the governor was legally allowed to take action on the bill from the state legislature before it automatically became law.

In the version of House Bill 603 that passed the House and Senate, $372 million was directed to local projects all across Mississippi before statewide elections this fall. Mississippi is expected to end the second straight fiscal year with record revenues. So far, tax collections are $601.9 million higher than budgeted with three months left in the fiscal year.

Out of more than 350 funded projects, the Greene County Rural Event Center was among six Reeves singled out to be cut. The $600,000 allocation was to be used primarily to replace the roof on the building.

Reeves’ office did not provide a detailed explanation as to why the specific projects were vetoed. In a statement, he said:

“Even in times of plenty, I believe we’re charged with the critical responsibility of properly stewarding taxpayer dollars. This funding includes proposals I vetoed last year, projects that are not within the proper role of state government, and projects that I believe are not in the taxpayers’ best interest. I will continue to be a watchdog on behalf of the taxpayers when it comes to their money.”

Greene County Economic Development Director Danny Box said the Board of Supervisors was aware of the veto but had not heard any reasoning. He added they were still very grateful for the number of projects that were funded by the legislature. Besides the event center, $2.1 million was directed to the county for a new extension office, 911 dispatch equipment and road improvements.

Other items included in the line-item vetoes were:

$1 million for “renovations and upgrades” to the Jackson Planetarium

$1 million for “repairs, renovation and upgrades” to the Jackson Planetarium

$500,000 to the City of Greenville for repairs and renovations to Frisby Park, Greenville Municipal, Maude Bryan Park and Rounds Park

$500,000 to Mississippi Development Authority for the for the WISPR Systems in Batesville for research and development to expand its current small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) manufacturing capabilities

$300,000 to the Department of Finance and Administration for NarraTrip LLC to assist municipalities in the state in paying costs to participate in and be promoted as part of the business’s mobile apps geared toward promoting tourism in the state.

Similar projects to the ones vetoed were left in-tact such as park improvements in Benton County, Crystal Springs, Flowood, Gautier, New Albany, Southaven and Tupelo.

Jackson County will receive $750,000 to help construct a multipurpose arena. Collins, Water Valley and Yazoo City each received funding for repairs to civic or cultural centers, although less than the $600,000 allocated for Greene County.

Reeves spent most of the veto message questioning whether the bill was legally passed by the legislature. He cited state law requiring appropriations bills to be passed before the final five days of the legislative session and language in the bill that amends state statutes, outside the purpose of allocating funds.

He wrote that he still chose to sign it with the line-item vetoes because the bill includes items like funding for “much-needed capital improvements” and aid for communities hit by the March 24 tornadoes.

The governor’s questioning of the bill comes as lawmakers have debated his use of line-item vetoes. The bill is not written as an appropriations bill. As a general bill, state law requires the governor to sign or veto the entire bill, no line-items. Reeves argues the bill, while not using appropriations language, still acts as such.

After similar action last year, House Speaker Philip Gunn said Reeves did not have the authority to issue the line-item vetoes, but they were never challenged in court.