GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist the family of the George County deputy, who was shot and killed by a suspect.

Investigators said Deputy Jeremy Malone stopped a suspect at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale on Thursday, January 4, which resulted in the suspect shooting him.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect fled to Perry County and was killed by police following a car chase. The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell started the GoFundMe to help Malone’s family pay for funeral expenses.

“He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. The Department of Public Safety asks for prayers for all who knew and loved Jeremy,” said Tindell.

Police escort the body of George County Deputy Jeremy Malone from the George County Courthouse to the Mississippi Forensics Lab in Biloxi on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Malone was killed after he stopped a vehicle on Thursday. (WKRG-TV via AP)

“Mississippi will always remember Deputy Malone. Our state remains deeply thankful for all our law enforcement officers who bravely place their lives on the line every day in defense of our communities,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Malone is survived by his wife, Hilary, and three daughters, Abbie (18), Alivia (11), and Brooklyn (8).