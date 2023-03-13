GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A troop of girl scouts in George County is donating cookies to the area’s first responders.

The girls began handing out free boxes of cookies at the Good Ole Days Festival in Lucedale over the weekend and will deliver the remaining boxes this week to the Lucedale Police and Fire Departments, George County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer fire departments.

Throughout the cookie sales season, the troop took donations to fund the project. The grand total allowed them to purchase boxes for nearly every first responder and dispatcher in the county, about 225 in all.

“When we started, we had customers that would say ‘keep the change,’ and then once we got really vocal in promoting it, the community really stepped up and started donating, even if they weren’t buying cookies for themselves,” said troop leader Ragan Jones.

Troop 4637 has been together since November and has remained active at campouts, meetings and community service. Topics the 11 girls have learned about include building emergency outdoor shelters, fire starting, first aid, hiking, knife safety and purifying water.

The group has also taken gifts to Smith Manor Assisted Living where they painted nails and played games with the residents during the holiday season.

The girls set high goals for the cookie sale season in the first year together and accomplished many of them. Four girls sold over 1,000 boxes of cookies and will get to go on a dolphin cruise to Ship Island while earning money for camp.

“They were selling in the rain and the cold. We have a really good group of girls that has just blown me away,” Jones said. “Now that they’re through cookie season, we get to sit down and focus on planning out what’s next. They’re really excited to keep learning all these real skills and to get outdoors.”

Many of the girls will get to see Camp Iti Kana, north of Wiggins, for the first time in May when the troop hosts a weekend campout to work on outdoor badges.