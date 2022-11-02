BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia.

Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off of Interstate 10 in Biloxi.

Police said they located Mesas sleeping in a vehicle outside the Love’s. He was taken into custody without incident.

Mesa has been charged with fugitive from justice. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and will be extradited to Georgia.