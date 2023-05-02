LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – George Regional Health System is pulling its two hospitals out of the Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) after donations made by MHA’s political arm.

George Regional Hospital and Greene County Hospital are among at least nine members to leave the association in the last week.

University of Mississippi Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, announced its departure Friday, April 28 along with its affiliates in Grenada and Lexington. The rest, including Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and Singing River Health System in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport, left Monday. Memorial’s CEO did not explicitly include the Stone County location in its termination letter.

The withdrawals from the organization come after MHA’s nonpartisan political action committee (PAC) donated $250,000 to democrat Brandon Presley in his campaign for governor and $100,000 to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s re-election bid.

The Friends of Mississippi Hospitals PAC mission is to “find and support candidates for state offices who will make hospitals and patients a top priority or has proven to be a friend of hospitals.”

MHA has long pushed for Medicaid expansion in the state. Mississippi is one of 10 states to not expand eligibility, which would insure 300,000 more low-income Mississippians. The federal government would cover 90% of the costs. Estimates from the state economist indicate Mississippi’s $100 million annual share would pay for itself in added hospital revenues and economic growth.

Governor Tate Reeves has been a vocal critic of expansion, while Presley has championed the issue during his campaign. Hosemann has not indicated strong preferences either way, but pushed for a package of legislation earlier this year with other forms of aid to struggling rural health care providers. 66% of Mississippians support expansion, according to an April poll by Mississippi Today and Siena College.

Appearing on a SuperTalk radio show Tuesday morning, MHA President Tim Moore said he hadn’t received the letters of withdrawal from the hospitals yet. He stressed that the organization has always supported candidates that aligned with its vision.

“Everything that is done is for the benefit of hospitals and also for the patient. Each of these hospitals that have dropped out, they’re still going to receive the benefits of anything that is accomplished by the agenda of MHA,” Moore said. “The one and most important thing to all of our hospitals is Medicaid expansion.”

None of the hospital administrators directly cited the campaign contributions as their reason for leaving. All referenced a lack of trust in the current leadership. Moore has led the organization for nearly 10 years.

A letter from George Regional Health System CEO Greg Havard, first obtained by Magnolia Tribune, said the organization’s leadership strategy is “no longer able to effectively and productively represent [our] interest in various meaningful areas and in fact has become counterproductive.”

Havard previously served on the MHA Board of Governors. He told WKRG in February that he does not personally support Medicaid expansion and it cannot be relied on as a silver bullet for the financial challenges many of the state’s rural hospitals face.

He said most rural hospitals collect 45 to 60% of what they bill. The Lucedale hospital loses around $1 million per month on uncompensated care. Some comes from uninsured patients that can’t afford to pay for service, but most, Havard said, from underpayments by private insurance and Medicare Advantage plans.

Blue Cross Blue Shield, the insurer for 55% of all Mississippians with private health insurance coverage, went out of network with the state’s largest hospital, University of Mississippi Medical Center, for most of 2022 as the pair failed to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates from April until December. MHA’s legislative agenda for the 2023 session included private insurance reform and regulation.

An organization spokesperson did not provide information on how much individual hospitals pay in membership fees to MHA each year. It received $3.7 million in dues from about 111 member hospitals, in addition to individuals and corporations, in 2020. Its PAC contributed $453,000 to candidates from both major parties during the last statewide election in 2019.