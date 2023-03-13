GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Students in George and Greene counties were crowned state champions in SkillsUSA and will represent at the national competition.

The organization prepares students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations with 331,000 members at 17,000 schools across the country.

Students that are enrolled in career and technical education courses at George County High School and Greene County High School can become members in the organization as part of the curriculum.

The competitive events make students work against the clock and each other to prove their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations. Test competencies are set by industry.

To compete at the state competition, students had to place in the top three in their event at the regional competition at Jones County Junior College last month.

Carpentry – 1st Place: Jacob Eubanks and Sawyer Eubanks

Crime Scene Investigation – 1st Place: Joseph Colburn, Kaylin Jones, Semyra Reus

Medical Math – 1st Place: Abbie Evans

(l-r) Related Technical Math – 2nd Place: Alvin Chen, Prepared Speech – 1st Place: Yazmin Humphrey, Extemporaneous Speaking – 2nd Place: Sofia Cabrero

Welding Sculpture – 1st Place: Cason Cox

CPR/First Aid – 2nd Place: Amy Smith

Medical Terminology – 2nd Place: Rachel Ward

Team Works – 2nd Place: Dylan Staffieri, Case Crawley, Gage Reeves and Landon Williams

(l-r) Welding – 2nd Place: Dakota Ford, instructors Mr. Jason Frey and Mr. Taylor Landrum, Cason Cox

Cabinet making – 1st Place: Bryce Havard

Electrical Construction Wiring – 1st Place: John Davis

Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 1st Place: Jacob Roberts, Jonanne Turner, Brody Turner, Jacan Walley, Macray Jones, Alex Hernandez and Austin Palmer

Welding Fabrication – 2nd Place: Hayden Dearman, Jericho Dickenson and Dusty Dearman

George County students that placed at the state competition are:

Carpentry – 1st Place: Jacob Eubanks and Sawyer Eubanks

Crime Scene Investigation – 1st Place: Joseph Colburn, Kaylin Jones, Semyra Reus

Medical Math – 1st Place: Abbie Evans

Prepared Speech – 1st Place: Yazmin Humphrey

Welding Sculpture – 1st Place: Cason Cox

CPR/First Aid – 2nd Place: Amy Smith

Extemporaneous Speaking – 2nd Place: Sofia Cabrero

Medical Terminology – 2nd Place: Rachel Ward

Related Technical Math – 2nd Place: Alvin Chen

Team Works – 2nd Place: Dylan Staffieri, Case Crawley, Gage Reeves and Landon Williams

Welding – 2nd Place: Dakota Ford

Greene County students that placed at the state competition are:

Cabinet making – 1st Place: Bryce Havard

Electrical Construction Wiring – 1st Place: John Davis

Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 1st Place: Jacob Roberts, Jonanne Turner, Brody Turner, Jacan Walley, Macray Jones, Alex Hernandez and Austin Palmer

Welding Fabrication – 2nd Place: Hayden Dearman, Jericho Dickenson and Dusty Dearman

The eight George County students who were state champions in team and individual events and nine Greene County students will have the opportunity to compete at the national competition in Atlanta from June 19-23.

Both schools have fared well on the national stage in recent years. Bryce Havard placed 24th in cabinet making for Greene County and Yazmin Humphrey placed third for prepared speaking last year. Both will return in their events this year.