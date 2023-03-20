GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three MDOT employees in George and Greene counties are among the winners in the District Equipment Operators Roadeo.

The competitions require operators to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision.

The event and judging criteria provide feedback and help operators evaluate their strengths and challenges. Operators improve techniques and learn new skills while engaging in some friendly competition, MDOT says.

“A trained, dedicated workforce is invaluable asset, and MDOT is fortunate to have talented and loyal employees,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “The skills of these workers have improved thanks to Roadeo events, so we want to continue to invest in their development, which helps keep the traveling public safe.”

From Greene County, Kyle Woods placed first in the backhoe and motor grade events and second in bush hog. Tracy Woods placed second in motor grader. From George County, Casey Necaise placed third in the motor grader event.

District 6 includes 14 counties in south Mississippi. The full list of district’s winners for 2023 are:

Lowboy : First Place – Henry “Buster” Walker; Second Place – Vincent Necaise; Third Place – Huglon “Hue” McLaurin

First Place – Henry "Buster" Walker; Second Place – Vincent Necaise; Third Place – Huglon "Hue" McLaurin

Single-Axle Dump Truck : First Place – Vincent Necaise; Second Place – Michael "Mike" Jones; Third Place – Robert Hoodless

First Place – Vincent Necaise; Second Place – Michael "Mike" Jones; Third Place – Robert Hoodless

Tandem-Axle Dump Truck : First Place – Larry "LA" Ridge; Second Place – Jacob Clinton; Third Place – Octavious "O" Cooley

First Place – Larry "LA" Ridge; Second Place – Jacob Clinton; Third Place – Octavious "O" Cooley

Backhoe : First Place – Kyle Woods; Second Place – Michael "Mike" Jones; Third Place – Joel Clinton

First Place – Kyle Woods; Second Place – Michael "Mike" Jones; Third Place – Joel Clinton

Motor Grader : First Place – Kyle Woods; Second Place – Tracy Woods; Third Place – Casey Necaise

First Place – Kyle Woods; Second Place – Tracy Woods; Third Place – Casey Necaise

Bush hog: First Place – Vincent Necaise; Second Place – Kyle Woods; Third Place – Charles Ladner

The top finishers will compete at the state competition in June.