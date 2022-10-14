GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Employees from the Sheriff’s offices in both George and Greene counties were recently recognized for their work to keep all registered sex offenders in their jurisdictions compliant with state law.

“[Citizens] should definitely be proud of these counties. They are really working hard to ensure that their communities are as safe as possible and everyone is aware of the registered offenders in their area,” said registry director Megan Costilow.

Most sex offenders must re-register and update their address every three months. Each sheriff’s office in the county is tasked with making sure offenders meet the requirement to stay in compliance.

The awards were given to agencies who have been able to maintain 100% compliance of their offenders for a minimum of 97% of the last calendar year. 36 counties were honored with a Certificate of Merit for this achievement during the state’s Sex Offender Registration & Compliance Symposium last month.

Amanda Howell accepts the certificate on behalf of the George County Sheriff’s Office.

There are currently 12,765 registered sex offenders in Mississippi. 416 of those offenders are non-compliant.

George County is responsible for 103 offenders and currently has zero that have absconded or are non-compliant. Greene County is responsible for 138 offenders and has one non-compliant.

The registry is kept in a public online database, searchable by county, street address or zip code.