STATE LINE, Miss. (WKRG) – Communities in George and Greene counties marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day through serving and a parade.

In State Line, kids lined the streets to catch candy from a group of firetrucks, police, motorcycles, and cars. Some had quotes from Dr. King hung on the side like, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

The community’s Black History Parade in Knobtown is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.

In Lucedale and Leakesville, employees of Singing River Electric completed service projects.

Volunteers applied paint and water sealant on picnic tables at Green Park and bleachers at Jeff Byrd t-ball field in Leakesville on Jan. 11. Another group removed invasive species at Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Jackson County.

Other SRE volunteers spent the holiday replacing ceiling tiles and wiring, upgrading all kitchen fluorescent light fixtures to LED lights and removing and recovering the kitchen counter with laminate at George County’s Head Start.