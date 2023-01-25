GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman who allegedly cut power lines and was caught with a stolen gun in the Rocky Creek Community on Old Mobile Highway early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from GCSO.

53-year-old Paula Carol Clements, of Lucedale, was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility with one charge of felony injuring or destroying telephone lines and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies were patrolling Old Mobile Highway at around 4:20 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 20 when they came across Clements in a parked car on the side of the road. Further investigation showed phone lines near the parked vehicle were cut. Tools were also found in the area “that appeared to have been used to damage the lines,” according to the release.

Clements was detained for questioning and booked. Clements was held on a $35,000 bond, but has since bonded out.

GCSO said this remains an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected. If you have any information in reference to this incident, you are urged to call the GCSO at 601-947-4811. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers ar 877-787-5898.