GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Major upgrades to 911 dispatch and emergency communications could be coming to George County, if Congress sees fit.

George County is vying for money from community project funds, or earmarks, in the federal appropriations bills. One project from the county made freshman Rep. Mike Ezell’s (R- Pascagoula) short list for funding requests in his south Mississippi district. Before taking office in January, he served as Jackson County’s sheriff.

The county is requesting $1.1 million from the Homeland Security Committee, one of Ezell’s two committee assignments. Letters from Supervisor Frankie Massey, Sheriff Keith Havard and Emergency Management Director Brian Henderson said the county’s current 911 dispatch equipment is outdated and inadequate.

“Recent storms/hurricanes and steady residential population increases have made it clear; a complete communication system revamp is needed,” the trio wrote in the request. “Hurricane Zeta in 2020 knocked out service and the backups to the 911 Dispatch Center for days. Despite numerous County repairs, Hurricane Ida in 2021 caused another failure.”

The county said the repairs are difficult with most of the parts up to 15-years-old and no longer available. A full replacement study estimates the cost at $1.1 million for a new PSA phone system, GIS integration/dispatcher, new digital radio equipment and corresponding computer software for the county’s 911 Dispatch Communications Center.

The plan would also improve dead spot coverage in the county’s VHF radio system. Leaders in a few of the county’s volunteer fire departments have approached the Board of Supervisors in recent months with issues receiving calls for service on their radios.

Former EMA Director John Glass began the process for communications upgrades and consolidating Lucedale and George County’s dispatch centers in early 2022. The need became apparent after the Highway 26 washout during Hurricane Ida that killed three people and injured 10.

“We were really well trained on how to take care of those patients and make those decisions. What we needed to do a better job on as a county was the way that we communicate- our infrastructure- as far as our radio platform, being able to communicate with different agencies,” Glass told WKRG on the one-year anniversary of the road collapse in September 2022.

The county received word it would get at least partial funding through a state homeland security grant last year but the money never came.

A second request was made by Sen. Roger Wicker on behalf of the county. It would send $

Members of Congress had an April deadline to publish their earmark requests. They will not be finalized until the end of the session in December. George County missed out on an appropriation last year. Sen. Roger Wicker requested $1.8 million for MDOT to widen Old Highway 63 and add a center turn lane in front of the fairgrounds. It did not make the final bill sent to the Senate floor.