Ham and non-ham radios will be featured at Amateur Radio Field Day

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The biggest event in amateur radio is coming to George County, Mississippi June 24 and 25, according to a release Tuesday.

The 2023 Amateur Radio Field Day is a nationwide 24-hour celebration held the fourth full weekend of every June. The George County Amateur Radio Emergency Services and the American Radio Relay League are sponsoring a local field day, which is being hosted at 258 Geiger Rd, Lucedale, Mississippi, the release says.

Every year, thousands from across North America flock together to enjoy this show of public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skill. This includes demonstrations of amateur radio, also known as ham radio, and serves as an open house for Hams and non-hams alike.

The event offers license testing, demonstrations of how to solder and install coax connectors, an opportunity to build and take home your own antenna, and more, the release says.

Everyone is invited to come enjoy a full day of fun, food, and fellowship, with no license required.

There will also be Field Day celebrations in Mobile, Silverhill, and Pensacola, according to the ARRL’s field day map.

For more information, reach out to the Ham Radio Hotline at (601) 530-0055.