GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Opportunities in Mississippi agriculture are as vast as ever was the message to George County students at the Agricultural Science Day on Tuesday, April 4.

The event, hosted at the George County Center of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC), connected the visitors with information on pursuing agricultural careers. 70 students in the forestry and horticulture career technical education programs at George County High School attended the event.

The George County Center has an exclusive partnership with MSU for agriculture students to earn credits in Lucedale, graduate with an associate’s degree, and get direct admission to transfer to MSU and earn a bachelor’s degree.

The event included a panel of students from MGCCC and Mississippi State University (MSU) to share about what they’ve learned in their studies and advice for the high schoolers.

“It’s really comforting to still have that home feeling while you’re figuring out what you want to do and how to be successful in college,” said MGCCC student Kallie Steede. “It opens your eyes to all the different pathways in ag because you can do just about anything.”

After the first year, students are dually enrolled in both schools while an MSU advisor makes frequent visits to Lucedale to guide the program participants on course selection, scholarships, campus life and internships as they work towards the Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

MGCCC faculty take the students to Starkville every semester to see the MSU campus and learn more about the educational opportunities offered in the field. Past visits have included stops at campus greenhouses, dairy science research center, beef and equine farms and the muscle biology laboratory.

Agricultural Science students from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s George County Center traveled to Mississippi State University (MSU) in March 2022 to visit the MSU College of Agriculture & Life Sciences.

“You’re going to get hands-on in all different types of labs from your very first day,” said MSU student Hayden Foil. “There’s a lot of experiential learning on campus, in the community, and even in Kenya where I got to study abroad for two weeks and learn about their agriculture. There’s so many opportunities.”

George County agricultural industry leaders and MSU staff also set-up booths for students to learn about studying bees, veterinary science and farm equipment. A panel of professors and locals from Capital Tractor, Enviva, Gulf Regional Livestock and Havens Creamery answered questions from students about careers in agriculture.

Once enrolled at MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, students can focus on agribusiness, agricultural education, pest management, animal production, horticulture, food science, integrated crop management, precision agriculture or soil and environmental sciences.

“No matter what you do, the people in the agriculture pathway are so supportive,” said MSU student Alex Speak. “It feels like you know everyone and they truly want you to succeed whether you start in [George County] or Starkville. They really want you there and you’re cherished as a student which is so important.”