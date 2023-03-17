GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – New guard houses for security workers are in place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, thanks to George County students.

The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation (MCEF), the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and industry partners hosted the SkillsUSA State Championship construction competition inside the Trade Mart at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds earlier this month.

Following the competition, eight guard houses were donated by MCEF and SkillsUSA to the fairgrounds.

“These organizations are teaching our young people valuable life skills as well as preparing them for the workforce, which is a serious need in both our state and country,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I want to thank the students who participated in this event and for their hard work in building the guard houses that will be used by our staff for countless events in the years to come.”

This event worked with Mississippi schools to recruit and train a quality construction workforce and provide leadership in the industry for educating and promoting careers in construction, industrial maintenance, energy and manufacturing.

As part of the competition, students built eight custom guard houses for the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. These guard houses, donated by MCEF and SkillsUSA, will be utilized by State Fairgrounds personnel along the Midway and other locations on the grounds for law enforcement and security purposes.

George County High School’s construction team- Gage Reeves, Case Crawley, Landon Williams and Dylan Staffieri- took second in its event.

The MCEF SkillsUSA State Championship consisted of three levels of competition – high school, community college and apprenticeship – with over 300 competitors in 11 craft areas, all competing at the same time for prizes and a trip to nationals.

Eight George County students and nine Greene County students were state champions in their team or individual events. They will have the opportunity to compete at the national competition in Atlanta from June 19-23.