GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters.

The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, apply to rent, or view a property that does not exist.

“This attempt to deprive you of your identity information or even your hard-earned cash can be very convincing and, unfortunately, very hard to prosecute,” the office wrote in a public service announcement.

Sheriff Keith Havard encourages anyone who may have been the victim of a scam to report it to local law enforcement.

The sheriff says internet users should always be sure to take steps to verify the identity of anyone they communicate with online, especially if the conversation involves a financial transaction of any kind.

Scammers specifically target younger adults and the elderly, and will often come up with elaborate stories or plots to be deceitful and hide their crime, the sheriff says.

“Everyone [should] talk with friends and family members, especially the elderly, about online safety and identity security,” said the sheriff. “Never share personal information- such as your driver’s license, date of birth, Social Security number, or bank account or credit card numbers- with anyone but reputable businesses or agencies, especially if you do not initiate first contact,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office also advises to not click on any links from unknown senders with text such as “click here to learn more.”