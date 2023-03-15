GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a stolen camper and the pick-up truck that hauled it away.

A 36-foot 2023 Flagstaff Superlite bumper-pull travel trailer was stolen from Dad’s Camper Outlet on Hwy 63 South in Lucedale on Monday, March 13, around 4:40 a.m, the department says.

The alleged thief was driving a newer model white Dodge crew cab truck with no tailgate.

The sheriff’s office says many locals use the road in the early morning to get to work or someone may have noticed “a shiny new camper that ‘just appeared’ in their neighbor’s yard Monday morning”.

Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged theft can call the office at 601-947-4811 to speak to an investigator or report an anonymous tip online to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/