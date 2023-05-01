GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Parents and community members in the George County School District have a chance to weigh-in on proposed changes to the school calendar.

A public survey to provide input on the plan is open through Friday, May 19.

Superintendent Wade Whitney publicly announced the proposal during a school board meeting in March. Under the plan, the school year would start in the third week of July and end the last week of May.

“Flexible schedules are not year-round school,” Whitney said. “A flexible schedule option will result in the school session starting a couple of weeks earlier than normal.”

The plan calls for two-week breaks after the first nine-week quarter in the fall, and the third quarter in March. During the first week, all students and staff would be out of school.

During the second week of break, some staff would be paid to work additional hours on a volunteer basis to help select students who need extra tutoring. It would run during the regular school day hours with transportation and food service provided, Whitney said.

All students and staff would keep their week off over Thanksgiving and two weeks over Christmas and New Year’s with no remediation session offered. Summer break would include all of June and the first three weeks of July.

Sample flexible calendar provided by GCSD.

“We have taken part in numerous meetings with other school district leaders from across the state who have already implemented flexible schedules. We have gathered information on the challenges that they have faced, and the things that have worked well for them,” Whitney said.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is the latest in the state to adopt a modified calendar. Board members approved the 2023-2024 calendar in January with students scheduled to return on July 20.

State lawmakers have been pushing for more districts to take up modified school calendars.

“We are going to push for a modified calendar in Mississippi,” Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said in December. “We don’t always need to do things the way they were always done. And that has handicapped us.”

Senate Bill 2361, introduced by State Sen. Dennis DeBar (R- Leakesville), would have given districts up to $200,000 per year for three years to recoup costs associated with the schedule switch. Those could include staffing and implementing remediation programs during intercessions and additional utility or transportation costs.

It died in this year’s legislative session despite nearly unanimous support. It passed in the Senate by a 49-3 vote in February. An amended version passed in the House in March by 118-0. The chambers did not work out the amendments in conference meetings before the deadline to introduce it for a final vote.

Whitney said a survey conducted in March showed 80% of district staff were in favor of the modified calendar. Their input will be weighed with the community’s when making a recommendation to the school board, Whitney said.

“The more information we have, the better equipped we will be to make a decision, an educated data-driven decision, on what is best for the students of our school district, the staff of our school district, the parents and the community of this school district,” he said.

If approved, the modified calendar would not go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year. Board members approved the traditional calendar in January for the next school year beginning in August 2023.

The survey is available on the district’s online homepage: gcsd.us/. Paper copies are available in the central office. All responses are due by noon on Friday, May 19.