GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County Schools is one of 12 districts to receive funding from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for new school buses.

The district will receive $353,340 for six diesel buses with money from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.

The trust was established as part of a settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government regarding excess emissions of nitrogen oxides from diesel vehicles equipped with “defeat devices.”

“The goal of the mitigation projects is the reduction of diesel emissions, specifically nitrogen oxide pollutants, which have been linked to increased ozone levels and air contaminants,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director. “This money was intended to have local impact, and we are glad to have a part in getting these funds into our communities in hopes of creating a healthier Mississippi.”

Funding recipients will receive a rebate to cover up to 70% of project costs. Most of the project funding will support the replacement of older, diesel-powered vehicles and equipment with new, lower-emitting diesel, clean fuels, or electric vehicles and equipment, MDEQ says.

The rest of the funding will support the installation of publicly accessible electric charging stations for light-duty electric vehicles.

In all, $7.3 million was awarded to 12 school districts and 10 other entities in the first round of funding.

All recipients:

Corinth School District – $995,452 for four electric buses and four charging stations

George County School District – $353,340 for six diesel buses

Jackson County School District – $1,500,000 for six electric buses and six charging stations

Louisville Municipal School District – $54,000 for one diesel bus

Lowndes County School District – $217,428 for four diesel buses

Monroe County School District – $412,800 for eight diesel buses

New Albany School District – $223,650 for four diesel buses

Ocean Springs School District – $625,020 for eleven diesel buses

Pontotoc County School District – $453,537 for two electric buses

Union County School District – $474,000 for eight diesel buses

City of Batesville – $9,000 for four Level 2 dual port pedestal charging stations to be installed at the downtown Batesville Square

City of Clarksdale – $6,129 for two Level 2 dual port pedestal charging stations to be installed at the Clarksdale Civic Auditorium

Columbus Light and Water – $48,060 for two DC fast-charging stations to be installed at their auxiliary parking area

Meridian Airport Authority – $430,435 to replace seven diesel-powered ground support devices with electric equivalents

Oxford Utilities – $48,060 for two DC fast-charging stations to be installed at the City of Oxford Downtown Parking Garage

Pan Isles, Inc. – $282,986 to replace two diesel engines and one diesel generator with new diesel engines on the M/V Gulf Islander ferry, a 250-passenger ferry providing service from Gulfport Harbor to Ship Island

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School – $53,645 for replacement of two diesel school buses with new diesel school buses

Starkville Utilities – $48,060 for two DC fast-charging stations to be installed at the Starkville Electric Department

Sysco Jackson – $310,170 for replacement of 14 heavy-duty short-haul diesel combination tractors with 14 new diesel tractors

Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association – $123,057 for four DC fast-charging stations to be installed at the Batesville Civic Center

Tombigbee Electric Power Association – $48,060 for two DC fast-charging stations to be installed at the Kohl’s Department Store

Waste Management – $570,000 for replacement of 13 heavy-duty diesel solid waste collection vehicles with Clean Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles