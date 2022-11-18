GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the George County Board of Education voted to extend superintendent Wade Whitney’s contract during a special-called meeting, Thursday Nov. 17.

Before the meeting, board member-elect Matthew Smith, one of two new members that will join three incumbents in January, asked board members to postpone a vote on the extension until the new term of office begins.

With no discussion, the board approved the contract extension 4-0. Jake Green was absent.

“He’s set the bar high,” Board President Barkley Henderson said of Whitney. “We did an evaluation back in October and the board favored an extension. We’re the ones that worked with him this year. We did the evaluation before the election was even done.”

The extension was tabled during the regular November 1 meeting. Board Secretary Mike Steede claimed Thursday that parliamentary procedure required the board to bring the item up in the special-called meeting as opposed to waiting until the regular December or January meetings.

Henderson said the initial purpose of the special-called meeting was to award a construction bid for expansion of Agricola Elementary School.

The board did not award the bid during the meeting. District Maintenance Director William Davis told board members he did not yet have a recommendation for which contractor the board should sign with.

The contract extension is through June 30, 2025. Henderson said there was no salary increase at this time. Whitney currently earns $116,500, up from $106,000 when he took office January 1, 2020.

Board members previously voted in May to extend his contract until June 30, 2024.

The district received an A rating on its state report card for the first time ever in September. It is halfway through clearing its Probation accreditation status after audit results delivered by the Mississippi Department of Education in June 2021 found the district out of compliance with 24 out of 32 standards.