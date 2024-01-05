LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Tragedy struck the small town of Lucedale, Mississippi, Thursday night as a George County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty. The community has since stood solemnly as they grieved and remembered sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Malone.

The sheriff’s office said Malone was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Highway 98 near the intersection of Bushy Creek Road. The suspect, who has not been identified, led law enforcement on a pursuit to Perry County where officers engaged and killed the suspect in a shootout.

“It can happen anywhere,” GCSO investigator Doug Adams said.

Mark Scott worked with Malone at a shipyard in Jackson County for over a year where Malone was the head of security. The two became close friends, making the news of Malone’s death even harder for Scott to take in.

“Just shock and sadness, and the first thing that came to my mind, was again, his wife and daughters,” Scott said. “It’s hard to put it into words. It’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking.”

Malone was described by Scott as being a hard worker, and while persistent at his job, they said Malone treated it with top-notch professionalism.

“You can tell he really enjoyed what he did,” Scott said. “You could tell that law enforcement was his calling.”

Behind the badge, Malone was a son, husband and father to his daughters. Scott said family was always a topic of conversation.

“We talked a lot about our families, his wife and daughters,” Scott said.

Malone’s body was taken to the state crime lab in Biloxi early Friday morning. An honorable send-off that Adams said is fit for a hero like Deputy Malone.

“We’ve had calls and officers from all over south Mississippi, and that’s what happens, you go help your brother,” Adams said with tears in his eyes.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, and Malone’s body remains in Biloxi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation.

Malone’s family declined to comment, and they asked for privacy.