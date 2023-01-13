GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County High School alumn Ty Fryfogle is the first player to earn a reserve contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 season.

Fryfogle’s agent told the NFL Network the wide receiver worked out with the team and landed a contract Monday, Jan. 9. He was one of three players to tryout Monday, including free agent and former Alabama WR Slade Bolden and British Columbia Lions QB Nathan Rourke of the Canadian Football League.

Players signed on reserve deals do not count toward the team’s active roster while they play in the postseason. When the 90-man offseason roster opens up at the beginning of the new league year in March, players signed to reserve contracts will officially be considered members of the team, according to the NFL.

Fryfogle’s NFL debut was put on hold in August after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys with an injured hamstring designation before receiving an injury settlement.

He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May after five seasons as a wide receiver at Indiana.

His 2020 breakout season for the Hoosiers included recognition as the Big Ten conference’s receiver of the year and third-team All-American. He finished the 2021 season at sixth on Indiana’s career lists in receptions (158) and yardage (2,231).

At George County, Fryfogle set the school’s receptions and yardage records. He was first-team All-Mississippi during his 2017 senior season with the Rebels.