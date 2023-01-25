GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail for allegedly shooting towards sheriff’s deputies and fleeing.

George Co. deputies and members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an individual disturbing the peace by shooting and making threats near Albert Davis Road and Lloyd Eubanks Road in the Rocky Creek community on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Deputies say they found Henry Eubanks, 64, attempting to flee a residence in the 1100 block of Lloyd Eubanks Road. Previously at this address, the suspect had allegedly fired a gun towards deputies before fleeing into the surrounding woods, according to a news release. Eubanks was arrested on a warrant issued after that incident.

He was transported to the George County Regional Correctional Facility and booked on one felony and seven misdemeanor charges, including Felony Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct Failure to Comply with Commands of an Officer, Willful or Malicious Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct Disturbing the Peace/Disturbance in Public Place.

After an initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock, Eubanks was given a $20,000.00 commercial bond for the felony assault charge, and $1,000.00 signature bonds for each of the misdemeanor charges. He remains in the county jail.

GCSO says an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information about potential crimes can report an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.