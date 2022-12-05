GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Families with foster children in George County will receive extra support this holiday season.

An event by local social workers and community organizations Friday, December 9 will feature a visit from Santa with gifts for each child, a hot meal, games and activities on the courthouse square.

Enviva employees purchased all the side items from Wayne Lee’s Grocery to provide a holiday family meal bag for 50 foster families:

100 cans of green beans

50 boxes of stuffing mix

50 boxes of mashed potatoes

100 packets of gravy mix

50 boxes of brownie mix

Items were then delivered to the George County office of the Mississippi Department of Child Services. The event is also sponsored by the George County Chancery and Circuit Courts, Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army and Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class.

Throughout 2022, there has been an average of 60-65 children under state care in George County.

Part of Cox Street will be closed Friday during the event from 6 to 9 p.m.

Other organizations in southeast Mississippi are also preparing clothes, food and toy distributions for families in need.