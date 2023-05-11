GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Candidates for countywide offices in George County spent just under $76,000 on their campaigns in the first half of the season before the August 8 primary.

The total amount comes from the first campaign finance reports the candidates were required to submit by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. It includes all the campaign contributions and disbursements (or expenses) from January 1 through April 30.

The seven-person race for the open Sheriff seat made up nearly half of the campaign spending in the county, with $34,023 spent. The county supervisor races for beats 4 and 5 each drew over $10,000 in spending.

Candidates reported receiving $48,266 in donations, meaning much of the spending was likely done out-of-pocket. The biggest fundraisers included Sheriff candidates Mitchell Mixon ($20,626), Lisa Finlay Chimento ($8,950) and Larry R. Havard ($6,800).

Rickey Breland, running for Beat 5 Supervisor, received $5,000 in contributions. It all came from Michael and Risha Buchanan of Lucedale and their business Treeline Services, listed with a Ranburne, Ala. address. The business also donated $5,000 to Lisa Finlay Chimento.

List of total amount candidates received and spent:

Candidate Name Office Total Received Total Spent Frankie Massey Beat 1 Supervisor $0 $160 Kelly Wright Beat 2 Supervisor $0 $160 Harold Hank Cochran Beat 3 Supervisor $240 $2,054 Richard AC Henry Beat 3 Supervisor $0 $2,272 Larry D. McDonald Beat 3 Supervisor $300 $432.85 John Al Cooley Beat 4 Supervisor $0 1,095 Gene Fields Beat 4 Supervisor $0 $1,459 Todd Greene Beat 4 Supervisor $0 $8,868.31 Larry A. Havard Beat 4 Supervisor $0 $621 Rickey Breland Beat 5 Supervisor $5,000 $3,524 W. Henry Cochran Beat 5 Supervisor $0 $754 Michael Stringer Beat 5 Supervisor $2,000 $6,171 Cammie Brannan Byrd Chancery Clerk $0 $160 Chad Welford Circuit Clerk $0 $160 Charles Edwin Vise Constable District 1 $0 $3,000 Glen Ecroyd Constable District 1 $0 $826 DeeAnn Murrah Coroner $250 $1,410 Kevin Welford Coroner $1,500 $1,661 Joey Griffin County Prosecutor $0 $100 Caleb R. Howell Election Commissioner Beat 2 $0 $0 Matthew Lamb Election Commissioner Beat 4 $0 $0 Jessie Underwood Justice Court Judge District 1 $0 $1,014 Mike Bullock Justice Court Judge District 1 $0 $335.48 Martin A. Seib Justice Court Judge District 2 $0 $4,993 Lisa Finlay Chimento Sheriff $8,950 $5,652 Larry R. Havard Sheriff $6,800 $5,971 George Kalasountas Sheriff $0 $3,172 David A. Ray Sheriff $2,500 $6,760 Mitchell D. Mixon* Sheriff $20,626 $12,468 Lena Jordan Tax Assessor/Collector $100 $538** Terry Redd Rogers Tax Assessor/Collector $0 $160 *Mixon’s filing includes contributions and expenses in late 2022.

**Jordan listed $0 in expenses on her form but included an itemized list adding up to $538.

Vendors receiving the most payment from candidates included ABC Signs in Theodore, Ala. ($22,576 from 12 people), Designs of the Times in Lucedale ($14,535 from 11 people) and Gulf Coast Silk Screening ($2,589 from Martin Seib.)

Some donations and expenses were not itemized, meaning the identity of the donor or vendor is not listed but the transaction is included in the total sum reported by the candidate.

Searchable list of all donations reported:

Searchable list of all expenses reported:

29 of the 37 candidates running for county office filed the reports with the county circuit clerk’s office as of Thursday morning. Periodic Reports are mandatory, even if no expenditures were made during the period. State law says a candidate cannot be certified as winning the election or receive a salary for the office until all required reports are filed. They can also be penalized $50 per day for up to 10 days.

Candidates that did not file by this first deadline of the 2023 election in George County are:

Terry Busby, candidate for Sheriff

Stephanie Flood-Thomas, candidate for Beat 2 Supervisor

Lewis Howell, candidate for Beat 2 Supervisor

Patrick W. White, candidate for Beat 2 Supervisor

Stuart Fairchild, candidate for Constable District 1

Marty W. Davis, candidate for Justice Court Judge District 2

James “Panky” Hill, Jr., candidate for Justice Court Judge District 2

Jerry Havard, Jr., candidate for Constable District 2

Reports are now due monthly in June, July and August before the August 8 primary election. All candidates are running in the county as Republicans except the non-partisan election commissioners. Any runoff will be on August 29. The county and statewide general elections are on November 7.

All campaign finance reports for statewide candidates are listed on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting/campaign-finance.