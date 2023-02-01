GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office.

Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

The GCSO and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Clements at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Old Mobile Highway area of Rocky Creek in George County, according to the post.

Clements was found with a felony amount of methamphetamine and booked into the George County Regional Correctional facility. Clements remains in custody.