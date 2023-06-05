GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Have you received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the George County Sheriff’s Office saying you have a warrant out for your arrest and you can get out of it with a payment? GCSO says you’ve been targeted by scammers.

These scammers are posing as Detective Jackson and the “nature of the warrant varies from call to call,” according to the Facebook post.

GCSO makes it clear they would never ask for payment over the phone. They say they are not set up to process electronic payments and only accept payments for services rendered in the office.

“Please make sure your friends and family know to never give personal or financial information over the phone to someone they did not initiate contact with (meaning they called their bank/utility/credit card/customer support/pharmacy/etc company for a specific reason),” reads the post.

GCSO says to contact them if you believe you have been or are being targeted by these scammers.