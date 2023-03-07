GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager last seen Monday night. Police provided a photo and information to help identify the teen.

Kalynn Cox, 14, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Deputies said Cox is a student at George County Middle School.

Deputies said Cox is around 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 140 pounds with blondish-red hair and brown eyes.

Deputies ask anyone with information about Cox’s whereabouts to call the George County Communications Center at 601-947-9156.