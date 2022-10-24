GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – School resource officers (SRO) in George County have new equipment after receiving a $2,500 grant from Singing River Electric.

Funds from the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Grant purchased laptop computers, reflective vests, handcuffs and firearm holsters.

The district added two additional officer positions over the summer. In addition to the police chief and high school officer, one SRO is assigned to the middle school and another works in the six elementary schools.

The school district serves more than 4,100 students at eight schools.

“We are grateful for the Singing River Electric grant program. It’s allowed us to provide our officers the tools needed to protect not only our students and staff but also our community,” said Police Chief Caleb Davis.

Recent infrastructure upgrades funded by the district included door jammers to prevent a classroom door from being forcefully opened. A security camera system with facial recognition capabilities in every school that can be viewed off-site was readvertised for bids earlier this month.

The district’s five year plan calls for adding another SRO position by Fall 2023.

Singing River Electric’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Grant program awards up to $20,000 through eight grants each year to non-profit organizations targeting education, civic, community development and economic development in George, Greene, Jackson, Perry or Wayne counties.

The next grant application deadline is January 13, 2023.