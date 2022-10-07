GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The 2022 George County Fair & Livestock Show kicks off Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 15.

Admission each day is $2 for anyone six years and older. The Exhibit Hall is open Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with entries on display in over 150 categories like art, baked goods, collections, horticulture and model airplanes.

The midway opens Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Amusement Attractions will operate rides, games and food stands. Other local vendors and food booths will also be on site.

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday unlimited ride wristbands will be sold for $20. On Wednesday, wristbands are $15. Friday is “Buddy Night” with buy one get one free ride wristbands.

On Saturday, the wristband includes $5 credit towards games or food. The fairgrounds are located at 9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale.

The fair is hosted by the George County Board of Supervisors, Lucedale Rotary Club, and Mississippi State University Extension. Gate admission is the primary fundraiser for the rotary’s service projects throughout the year.

Full schedule:

Monday, Oct. 10

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Set up booths 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Receive exhibits

Tuesday, Oct. 11

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Receive and weigh steer entries 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Receive poultry and rabbit entries 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Receive and weigh swine entries 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Judge exhibits – Exhibit Hall 10 a.m. All swine must be in Old Barn 1 p.m. Poultry and Rabbit judging 4 p.m. Gates open 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Petting Zoo – Old Barn 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Exhibit Hall open to public 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Midway open 5 p.m. Steer Show – Old Barn 5:30 p.m. (immediately following steers) Swine Show – Old Barn 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Livestock Barn open 6 p.m. 4-H clothing selection contest – Exhibit Hall 7 p.m. (immediately following swine show) Steer & Swine Sale of Champions

Wednesday, Oct. 12

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open House at the Fair with entertainment and free refreshments 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Exhibit Hall open to public 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Petting Zoo – Old Barn 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Midway open 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Weigh Beef, Sheep, Lamb and Goat – Arena 7 p.m. All Beef, Sheep, Goat, and Lamb exhibits must be in Multi-Purpose Arena

Thursday, Oct. 13

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Exhibit Hall open to public 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Midway open 5 p.m. Sheep, Lamb and Goat Show – Arena 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Petting Zoo – Old Barn 6:30 p.m. (all animals released following show) Beef Show – Arena

Friday, Oct. 14

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Exhibit Hall open to public 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Midway open

Saturday, Oct. 15