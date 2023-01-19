Owner Kaytelin Stewart and family prepare to cut the ribbon for Miss American Pie on Jan. 19.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – 16 months after starting in her mother’s kitchen, Miss American Pie owner Kaytelin Stewart has a space of her own to serve up treats in Agricola.

The shop sold out in minutes on its Jan. 12 opening day, serving up nearly 550 fried pies out of the kitchen window from its new location at 5267 Hwy 613. In its second weekend, Stewart has her sights set even higher.

The idea came as she was experimenting in the kitchen after the birth of her son.

“When you have a baby, your life is so much different,” Stewart said. “You need to keep in touch with who you are. So I got in the kitchen and started making different things. I tried the fried pies and it stuck.”

Soon after, she began selling them online, setting up around the county, taking custom orders from people in the community and providing them to a few local businesses.

After the official Jan. 19 ribbon cutting, all the production and sales are done in one place at the “pie shack,” just a few miles from her home.

“Everything is made from scratch,” Stewart said. “My girls always tease me that whatever we do, we’ll be going the long way around. But it’s true, I won’t cut corners or settle on the quality at all. They all need to be made by hand from scratch.”

Current hours are Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or sellout and Saturday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pies are sold individually or by the box, first-come, first-serve.

The crew starts preparing the five-inch pies on Sunday and begins at 6 a.m. Thursday through Saturday to start frying that day’s offerings. Apple is available every day and joined by select daily flavors like cookie dough, strawberries and cream, banana pudding, jalapeno popper and pizza.

Apple fried pies The new location on Hwy 613 in Agricola

Many of the ingredients, like produce, come from local Mississippi and Alabama vendors.

“I’m having the time of my life getting this off the ground and the support has been amazing,” Stewart said. “This is such a unique thing in our area, even all along the coast. I still can’t believe it’s all happening and has just worked out like it has.”

The daily offerings are posted on the business’ Facebook page.