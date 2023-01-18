PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – The newly seated congressman for south Mississippi has received his committee assignments for the next two years.

U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Pascagoula) is expected to be seated to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Homeland Security after recommendation from the Republican Steering Committee.

The transportation committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation in the U.S., including landmarks in the district like the Port of Pascagoula, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Interstate 10 and commercial rail.

The committee also advises many federal programs such as those administered by FEMA, NOAA, the Army Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard.

Ezell will be the only member of the committee from Mississippi’s delegation, replacing Rep. Michael Guest (R-Brandon). He moved to the House Appropriations Committee

Committee leadership has already asked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to brief members and answer questions about a system outage at the Federal Aviation Administration that caused thousands of flights to cancel Jan. 11.

The Committee on Homeland Security handles issues of national security, including border security, counterterrorism, emergency preparedness, and cybersecurity.

“Congressman Ezell’s background in law enforcement and his time as a sheriff give him the knowledge and experience to make sound decisions on legislation that helps secure our borders, protect critical infrastructure, and protect our citizens against terrorist threats,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said in a news release.

The committee is slated to play an aggressive role in addressing the migration surge at the southern border under new chair Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.). Fellow Freedom Caucus member Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) also landed a seat on the committee after being stripped of assignments in the last session.

There are already plans to bring Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in to testify, according to The Hill. Mayorkas has already had articles of impeachment filed against him in the 118th Congress.