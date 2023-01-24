GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Mississippi
Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website: https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.
Returns are due to be filed by April 18.
VITA site locations:
|County
|Operating Time
|Address & Phone
|Forrest
|10 a.m to 3 p.m. – Thursday
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Saturday
By Appointment, 2/2 until 4/6
|Petal Center For Seniors & Veterans
425 E Central Ave, Petal
Appointments booked online
|Forrest
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday
By Appointment, 2/7 until 4/11
|Sigler Center
315 Conti St, Hattiesburg
Appointments booked online
|Forrest
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday
By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/10
|University Baptist Church
3200 Arlington Lp, Hattiesburg
Appointments booked online
|Forrest
|9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday – Friday
No appointment needed, until 4/18
|Southern Bancorp
3002 Hardy St, Hattiesburg
769-207-5275
|Forrest
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/14
|Pearl River Valley Opportunity
100 Front St, Hattiesburg
601-544-1394
|George
|4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday
By Appointment, until 4/18
|Community Action of S. MS
11 Holmes Street, Lucedale
601-947-5989
|Hancock
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday
By Appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Waveland Public Library
345 Coleman Ave, Waveland
228-467-9240
|Harrison
|4:30 p.m. – Tuesday, Thursday
9 to 1 p.m. – Saturday
By Appointment, until 4/18
|Community Action of S. MS
500 24th St, Gulfport
228-284-6776
|Harrison
|By Appointment, until 4/18
|Mercy Housing
1135 Ford St, Gulfport
(28-896-1945
|Harrison
|10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday – Friday
No appointment needed, until 10/15
|Boat People SOS
160 Porter Ave, Biloxi
228-436-9999
|Harrison
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday
By Appointment, 2/1 until 4/12
|St. Martin Public Library
15004 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi
228-875-1193
|Harrison
|9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Tuesday
By Appointment, 2/1 until 4/12
|Margaret Sherry Library
2141 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi
228-388-1633
|Harrison
|9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday
By Appointment, 2/8 until 4/12
|West Biloxi Library
2047 Pass Rd, Biloxi
228-388-5696
|Harrison
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Thursday
By Appointment, 2/2 until 4/10
|Orange Grove Public Library
12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport
228-832-6924
|Jackson
|5 to 6:30 p.m. – Monday – Thursday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Saturday
No appointment needed, until 4/18
|Community Action of S. MS
5343 Jefferson St, Moss Point
(228) 769-3292
|Jackson
|5:15 p.m. – Monday – Friday, not Wednesday
By Appointment, until 4/18
|Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
5425 Grierson St, Moss Point
(228) 474-2800
|Jones
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday – Thursday
By Appointment, until 4/18
|Pearl River Valley Opportunity
1222 Hillcrest Dr, Laurel
601-428-3171
|Jones
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday
By Appointment, 2/3 until 4/14
|Laurel Public Library
530 Commerce St, Laurel
601-428-4313
|Jones
|1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday
By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/14
|Pearl River Valley Opportunity
1104 W. 1st St, Laurel
601-428-3171
|Marion
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday – Thursday
By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/14
|Pearl River Valley Opportunity
756 Hwy 98 Bypass, Columbia
601-736-9564
|Pearl River
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Monday – Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Friday
No appointment needed, until 4/18
|Southern Bancorp
9 E. Lakeshore Dr, Carriere
601-799-4320
When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring:
- Proof of identification (photo ID)
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
- An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
- Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
- Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
- A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
- Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
- Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable