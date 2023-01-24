FILE- Internal Revenue Service tax forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Mississippi

Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website: https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.

Returns are due to be filed by April 18.

VITA site locations:

County Operating Time Address & Phone Forrest 10 a.m to 3 p.m. – Thursday

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Saturday

By Appointment, 2/2 until 4/6 Petal Center For Seniors & Veterans

425 E Central Ave, Petal

Appointments booked online Forrest 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

By Appointment, 2/7 until 4/11 Sigler Center

315 Conti St, Hattiesburg

Appointments booked online Forrest 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday

By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/10 University Baptist Church

3200 Arlington Lp, Hattiesburg

Appointments booked online Forrest 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday

No appointment needed, until 4/18 Southern Bancorp

3002 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

769-207-5275 Forrest 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/14 Pearl River Valley Opportunity

100 Front St, Hattiesburg

601-544-1394 George 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday

By Appointment, until 4/18 Community Action of S. MS

11 Holmes Street, Lucedale

601-947-5989 Hancock 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday

By Appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Waveland Public Library

345 Coleman Ave, Waveland

228-467-9240 Harrison 4:30 p.m. – Tuesday, Thursday

9 to 1 p.m. – Saturday

By Appointment, until 4/18 Community Action of S. MS

500 24th St, Gulfport

228-284-6776 Harrison By Appointment, until 4/18 Mercy Housing

1135 Ford St, Gulfport

(28-896-1945 Harrison 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday

No appointment needed, until 10/15 Boat People SOS

160 Porter Ave, Biloxi

228-436-9999 Harrison 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday

By Appointment, 2/1 until 4/12 St. Martin Public Library

15004 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi

228-875-1193 Harrison 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday

By Appointment, 2/1 until 4/12 Margaret Sherry Library

2141 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi

228-388-1633 Harrison 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday

By Appointment, 2/8 until 4/12 West Biloxi Library

2047 Pass Rd, Biloxi

228-388-5696 Harrison 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Thursday

By Appointment, 2/2 until 4/10 Orange Grove Public Library

12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport

228-832-6924 Jackson 5 to 6:30 p.m. – Monday – Thursday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Saturday

No appointment needed, until 4/18 Community Action of S. MS

5343 Jefferson St, Moss Point

(228) 769-3292 Jackson 5:15 p.m. – Monday – Friday, not Wednesday

By Appointment, until 4/18 Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

5425 Grierson St, Moss Point

(228) 474-2800 Jones 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday – Thursday

By Appointment, until 4/18 Pearl River Valley Opportunity

1222 Hillcrest Dr, Laurel

601-428-3171 Jones 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday

By Appointment, 2/3 until 4/14 Laurel Public Library

530 Commerce St, Laurel

601-428-4313 Jones 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday

By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/14 Pearl River Valley Opportunity

1104 W. 1st St, Laurel

601-428-3171 Marion 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday

By Appointment, 2/6 until 4/14 Pearl River Valley Opportunity

756 Hwy 98 Bypass, Columbia

601-736-9564 Pearl River 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Friday

No appointment needed, until 4/18 Southern Bancorp

9 E. Lakeshore Dr, Carriere

601-799-4320

When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring: