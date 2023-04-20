GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography on Thursday, April 20.

Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, worked for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest in February 2022.

An affidavit by an FBI agent in the Jackson field office stated the sheriff’s office received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Dropbox had found files depicting child sexual abuse on its server from an account profile named “John Adams”.

The IP address used to access the account was connected to a home in Waveland, Miss. where Flanagan lived. The investigator contacted Flanagan who said the internet connection had been owned by a former roommate who had moved out. The report was closed.

In February 2022, the investigator began reviewing “old CyberTipline Reports which had been assigned to him” and found one from March 2021 related to a different Dropbox account profile connected with Flanagan’s real name.

Upon executing a search warrant, the sheriff’s office investigator found the files depicting child pornography in the Dropbox account and turned the investigation over to state attorney general investigators.

On Feb. 10, 2022, FBI agents and investigators from the state attorney general and Gulfport Police found a hard drive in Flanagan’s Gulfport, Miss. apartment with 10 videos and an image of child pornography, some appearing to show children under 12-years-old, according to the affidavit.

Investigators confiscated four total cell phones from Flanagan. They also recovered over 40,000 lines of chats sent over Snapchat that corresponded to multiple files of child pornography. Investigators said he sometimes paid for the child porn pictures and videos he received and often threatened the victims.

Flanagan was a deputy for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assigned as a patrolman with the Diamondhead Police Department at the time of his arrest.

He was indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography on August 16, 2022. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on April 20.

Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and up to life of post-release supervision. He still faces state charges of child exploitation and assessing child pornography.