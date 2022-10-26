YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

Barbour had to be removed from the overturned vehicle.

Sheriff said it appeared the former governor did not have any life-threatening injuries at the scene. However, he was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.