(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years.

The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017.

So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi for 2022.

Mosquitoes can carry the virus all year long, though peak season is July through October, according to MSDH.

MSDH has issued the following mosquito protection tips:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent.

Cover arms and legs with long sleeves and long skirts or pants.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and make sure window screens are in good condition.

For more about the West Nile virus and how to prevent it, click here.

