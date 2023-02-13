GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two buildings are completely gone after a fire at Mt. Pisgah United Pentecostal Church in Greene County.

The fire broke out Friday evening while six members were inside preparing for an upcoming youth rally. The pastor’s eight-year-old son saw the smoke from an office and quickly alerted the group to get out of the buildings.

“Just for the simple fact that an eight-year-old child had the intelligence about him to come out and tell all of us to get out, he truly is a hero. And I think it was nothing but the miraculous hand of God upon him that protected him and gave him the wits to get out of the room and come tell us,” said Rev. Justin Leyva.

The buildings were being used as the fellowship hall and administrative offices. Members had gathered in the current administration building since 1932 when it served as the original church. The second structure was built in the 1960s. The church’s current sanctuary on the property, opened in 2016, was unharmed.

For 91 years, the buildings had hosted countless worship services, baptisms, weddings, funerals and community events on Hwy 594 in southeast Greene County, about three miles from the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

Numerous volunteer fire departments from Greene and George Counties responded to the scene, but the buildings were quickly engulfed in flames. A pile of brick and rubble was all that remained when worshipers gathered for the Sunday morning service.

Rev. Leyva recognized members during the service who helped evacuate everyone, tried to contain the fire, turned off gas lines and took up hoses along with first responders to battle the flames.

The church’s theme over the last year has been revival. The pastor sees Friday’s events as an extension of that: to bring beauty from ashes.

“We have really tried to get that down into the DNA and culture of this church. With revival, comes tragedy,” said Rev. Leyva. “This will just be another stepping stone in the foundation of revival for this church. We are going to overcome tragedy together as a church family and as a community. We look forward to what God’s going to bring us.”

State fire marshals were on the scene Monday investigating the cause of the fire. A final determination is expected in the next month. After that, the church’s board will consult with the insurance adjusters and present options to the congregation on how to build back and move forward.