File photo – A voter arrives to vote at the Phoenix Art Museum on election day in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Candidates in Mississippi have until Wednesday, February 1, at 5 p.m. to file and officially qualify to run for office for the 2023 election cycle.

Elections in 2023 will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices, and county district offices.

Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide which outlines the legal qualifications to seek and hold office, as well as the qualifying procedures.

General qualifications for office include:

Be a qualified elector (registered voter) of the State of Mississippi and of the district, county or municipality of the office for which he or she seeks election.

Has not been convicted of bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, being a crime punishable by a minimum of one (1) year confinement in the state penitentiary, i.e., all felonies, unless pardoned for the offense.

Has not been convicted of a felony in a court of this state, or, on or after December 8, 1992, of a felony in a federal court, or of an offense in the court of another state which is a felony under the laws of this state, as provided in Section 44 of the Mississippi Constitution; excluding, however, convictions of manslaughter and violations of the United States Internal Revenue Code or any violations of the tax laws of this state, unless the offense also involved the misuse or abuse of an office or money coming into a candidate’s hands by virtue of an office.

All statewide and county level offices will be on the ballot, with the exception of any judges, which were on the 2022 ballot, and county school board positions. Candidates can file at their local circuit clerk office.

The 2023 Elections dates are scheduled for: