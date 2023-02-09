Entrance to Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss., on White Ave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of an airman.

Dean Fender, 26, was ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Fender pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to civilian contractor Emmett Bennett, 25, who then caused a traffic accident at Keesler Air Force Base, killing one airman and injuring three others on July 28, 2021.

FBI agents said Bennett was speeding and narrowly avoided an accident with another vehicle before crossing the northbound lane of Ploesti Drive and striking a light pole.

The vehicle then swung around and hit four airmen while they were walking on a track. Bennett had prescription painkillers, fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana and an herbal supplement in his system at the time of the crash.

Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis, 20, was killed, one month after being married in Biloxi. He was part of the 336th Training Squadron, pursuing a career as a cyber systems operator.

Investigators believed Fender was part of a drug trafficking organization selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in Harrison County, Miss. On September 2, 2021, the Drug Enforcement Agency seized 20 counterfeit Percocet tablets containing fentanyl that were purchased from Fender in a controlled drug buy.

Fender was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7, 2022 and pleaded guilty on November 9.

Bennett took a plea deal and was sentenced in December 2022 to 10 years in prison for driving under the influence. Prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge.

According to Stars & Stripes, one of the injured airmen submitted a letter to the judge at Bennett’s sentencing, saying he still has scarring and issues using his right arm.

“When my wife and I take our dog for a walk, I feel like I constantly have to watch out for vehicles,” he said. “Just the sound of tires from a car approaching as well as passing by makes me think of that day and makes me anxious.”

Bennett was also ordered to pay $166,435 in restitution and be on supervised release for five years after his prison sentence.