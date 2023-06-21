MOSS POINT, Ms. (WKRG)– Feeding the Gulf Coast is hosting food distributions for individuals and families impacted by the tornado that hit Moss Point Monday.

The food bank is working with local partners to host three food distributions to aid the community through this crisis. The times and locations of the distributions are listed below.

Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. at Moffett Manna, 3430 Macphelah Road, Moss Point, MS 39563

Thursday, June 22 at 8 a.m. at 4400 Denny St., Moss Point, MS 39563

Saturday, June 24 at 8 a.m. at Asbury Church, 1109 Convent Avenue, Pascagoula, MS 39567

If you are in need of assistance individuals are encouraged to use the “find help” feature available on the Feeding the Gulf Coast website or call their office at (888) 704-FOOD. Staff will help connect you with distribution partners near you.

As Feeding The Gulf Coast works to support their local community through devastating times, support is vital. For those wishing to support the cause, donations can be made on the website.