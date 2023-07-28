LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office has an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for Jacob Kyle McIntosh, the husband of missing Movella woman Kayla Brooke Crawford, GCSO announced in a news release Friday afternoon. A member of Crawford’s family confirmed to WKRG News 5 that remains found in the Movella community are Crawford’s.

“Just thank you to everyone that shared our post, prayed for us and helped in the investigation. Pray for our family as we get through this difficult time,” said the family member.

Kayla Crawford, 31 was last seen on March 24 at her home in the Movella community. The George County Sheriff’s Office, K-9s and volunteers have been searching for her ever since. WKRG News 5 has reached out to GCSO to confirm that the remains are Crawford’s.

After months of searching and gathering evidence, the George County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for McIntosh. McIntosh is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He also has several tattoos: “Kayla” on his chest, “Jace” on his stomach and “FTW” on his right arm.

GCSO said McIntosh may be driving a black 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 with Alabama license plate #180775M. The motorcycle is registered to Crawford. GCSO believes McIntosh may have access to firearms and “should be considered armed and dangerous.” GCSO advises against approaching McIntosh. Instead, they ask you contact law enforcement immediately if you see him.