GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – 10 days after a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 63, the victim’s family is still hoping someone will come forward with information.

William Davis, 36, was hit and killed on Sunday, March 26 while walking near Hwy 63 North and Sampson Road in Jackson County around 7:30 p.m. His family believes he was coming from Big Cedar Creek where he had swam with friends.

“He was always trying to make people laugh, trying to make people happy,” said his sister Christa Russell. “He always cared about other people. He might not have had a shirt on his back at some points, but he’d still try to give it to you.”

The siblings moved around in a military family while growing up. Davis came back to George County as a teenager to stay with relatives. He loved to travel and spent time in the Pacific Northwest before returning to Mississippi and working as a handyman.

“He loved building things, creating things with his hands. He would get wood and nails and just put things together,” Russell said. “He’d do anything that kept him really active. He definitely wasn’t a person that liked to sit still.”

Davis had two sons that lived with their mother in California. Russell says he was working hard in the last few months to be present for them and checked in frequently with his extended family scattered across the country.

They returned to George County to attend Davis’ memorial service on Tuesday, April 4, still searching for answers.

“I’d like to think that obviously it had to have been an accident. But then I also question why someone didn’t stop to try to check on him or to offer help. We’re all human and accidents happen but we just want closure, to be able to move past this,” Russell said.

State troopers believe Davis was hit by a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. The pick-up truck was last seen traveling north from the crash scene and could have damage to the front passenger side fog light, fender flare, and passenger side mirror, Mississippi Highway Patrol says.

A model of the truck involved in the wreck. (Courtesy: Mississippi Highway Patrol)

Investigators reconstructed the scene near the Jackson-George County Line and have followed up on leads, but none have led to an arrest. The family is urging anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

“William was a good person and deserves more than this,” Russell said. “How could you wake up every morning knowing that his family is here grieving and putting him to rest and we don’t know what happened to him?”

Anyone with information can call MHP Troop K at 228-396-7450 or report an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, through the mobile app “P3 Tips” or online at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/. A reward is available for information on any crime that leads to an arrest.