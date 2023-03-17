GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Over two years after Hurricane Zeta swept through George County, the greenhouses are completely rebuilt and better than ever.

Horticulture teacher Rick McMullan was at the high school Oct. 28, 2020 to make sure the greenhouses didn’t receive any minor damage that would hurt the $30,000 worth of plants inside. Instead, he watched the winds suddenly shift and in seconds, the buildings crash down.

“The greenhouses shuddered a couple of times and then just folded. So I was sitting there in shock for a while,” McMullan said. “I was ready to just hang them up. But I couldn’t leave it the way it was. We had worked so hard to build it up. So I decided that if we were gonna do this, let’s do it right.”

The insurance payout for the damage was not enough to cover all the materials and outside labor required to fulfill McMullan’s vision for the new greenhouses. So with consultation from local nurseries and contractors, he led his students in the rebuild, little-by-little.,

Two years of construction in photos

McMullan’s horticulture classes, students in the forestry and construction tracks and other career and technical education (CTE) areas regularly came out in the following semesters to help build the new facilities. Teachers helped on in-service days, businesses donated much of the equipment and supplies and the district maintenance crew rerouted and installed new utility lines.

“Every screw, clamp, weld in that building was done by our students and school staff,” McMullan said. “We did it step by step and it took a long time. But we’re very proud of what we ended up with and they are solid.”

The end result was three greenhouses, a pole barn and a new parking area for customers. The last nursery opened back up in February with a part-time greenhouse manager on staff to help manage. Students can’t keep up with seeding to meet the demand. Sales in the first month have outpaced last year’s totals.

Morgan Dean, assistant CTE director when Zeta hit, said many things had to go right for the greenhouses to get to where they are today. Support from the central office, students, high school staff and volunteers was critical to rebuild while managing the other day-to-day curriculum and operations.

It is a testament to George County High School having the best CTE department in the state, Dean said, with about half of its students participating in at least one of the 13 CTE pathways by graduation. Even during the rebuild, the horticulture classes have continued a 14 year streak as the reigning FFA state champions in its division.

“We’re state of the art. There’s not another high school in the country that has the facilities that we have here. And they should last us 30 or 40 years. There are a lot of junior colleges who would be envious of what we have here. This is going to be our golden age,” McMullan said.

The greenhouses, on the south side of the high school, are currently open for plant sales 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. All proceeds go back to the horticulture program. Updates are posted on the program’s Facebook page.