HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Enrollment at Mississippi Public Universities fell by 1% from Fall 2021 to Fall 2022.

755 fewer students are enrolled in a Mississippi university than in November 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the system, compared to 76,510 students enrolled in Fall 2021.

The University of Mississippi was the only school to have more students than last year. It grew by 5% or 1,111 students.

The university now has the highest student enrollment in the state, 22,967, surpassing Mississippi State University by 318 students.

A freshman class of 4,480 this fall, the largest in Ole Miss’ history, drove the enrollment increase.

The biggest decline was at Mississippi Valley State University. Enrollment is down by 9% at the school, or 185 students.

Total Student Enrollment, Fall 2021 and Fall 2022

Institution Fall 2021 Fall 2022 Number Change Percent Change Alcorn State University 3,074 2,933 -141 -4.6% Delta State University 2,727 2,556 -171 -6.3% Jackson State University 7,080 6,906 -174 -2.5% Mississippi State University 23,086 22,649 -437 -1.9% Mississippi University for Women 2,477 2,339 -138 -5.6% Mississippi Valley State University 2,064 1,879 -185 -9.0% University of Mississippi 21,856 22,967 1,111 5.1% -Main Campus 18,800 19,869 1,069 5.7% -Medical Center 3,056 3,098 42 1.4% University of Southern Mississippi 14,146 13,526 -620 -4.4% System Total: 76,510 75,755 -755 -1.0%

The decrease in Mississippi’s public four-year institutions is slightly less than the decrease in fall enrollment at public four-year universities nationally.

National undergraduate enrollment fell by 1.6 percent at public four-year institutions, when comparing Fall 2022 enrollment and Fall 2021 enrollment, according to National Student Clearinghouse Research Center data.