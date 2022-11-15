JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation.

One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative session.

The governor also recommended funds for lowering healthcare costs, education, building a high-quality workforce and advancing the new pro-life agenda.

“Our ultimate aim is straightforward: to advance responsible policies that lay the foundation of a strong society and allow Mississippians to flourish,” said Reeves.

This year, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

On Monday, the Mississippi Justice Institute filed a lawsuit on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland.

They said the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.

The full Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation can be found online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.