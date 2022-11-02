Officials with the Biloxi Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Georgia.

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Biloxi Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Georgia.

According to officials, officers with the Chamblee, Ga. Police Department contacted BPD and said Pedro Armentero Mesa, 55, was believed to be in the Biloxi area. Mesa is a suspect in a double homicide that took place in Dekalb County.

Officers were told Mesa was possibly at the Love’s off of I-10 in Biloxi and when officers arrived they found Mesa sleeping in a car. Mesa was charged with fugitive from justice and is being held in Harrison County without bond. In Georgia, he was originally charged with murder with full extradition.