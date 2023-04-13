GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are helping to search for a missing George County man.

The sheriff’s office says Howard Moseley, 77, was last seen near his home on Walter Havard Road in the Central community around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. He was wearing an orange hat, camouflage shirt and blue jeans and may have been carrying fruit with him for his cows.

He is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Moseley has a medical condition that may impair his judgment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies, state game wardens and county search and rescue teams joined the search in the Buzzard Roost area on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Keith Havard requested anyone on Walter Havard Road, Pee Wee Miller Road, East Wilkerson Ferry Road and surrounding areas to check any outbuildings, vehicles and structures on the property for signs of Moseley.

Any signs of the man can be reported to the county 911 communications center at 601-947-9156.