GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.

The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar 1974 Chevrolet Corvette.

The stolen car will have a Mississippi antique license plate and T-tops, according to the release. If you have any information about the car, call the GCSO at 601-947-9156.